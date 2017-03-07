NEWS

Rabbis install mezuzahs at local Jewish homes

Several rabbis visited South Jersey neighborhoods to install mezuzahs on Jewish residents' doors. (WPVI)

In light of vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia and a rash of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers, local rabbis are making sure Jewish homes are protected from harm and hate.

On Tuesday, several rabbis visited South Jersey neighborhoods to install mezuzahs on Jewish residents' doors.

The parchment scroll essentially brings god's protection to everyone inside the home.

The rabbis also offered to help replace mezuzahs that are faded from being outside over time.

