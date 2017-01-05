Radar used in search of missing woman's Collingdale home

Police brought out specialized equipment in the ongoing search for a missing Collingdale, Delaware County woman.Action News was there as the search continued Thursday at the home of Melissa Rodriguez, who vanished in 2013.The search began with what looks like a push lawnmower. It was actually a ground penetrating radar, which uses radio waves to detect buried items, from utility lines to human remains.Last week, cadaver dogs reacted positively to something in the home's basement, but no remains were found. Some investigators thought there could be remains nearby.So the radar was brought in."Unit got here, started gridding the yard. He did the side where the shed used to be and was like, 'there's something here," said Chief Robert Adams.When the radar signaled something underground, Adams was hopeful."We all thought there was something there," he said. "The anomaly was six foot by three foot and a four-and-a-half to five foot mark deep."A small excavator was brought in to dig. Ultimately, however, they found nothing.Apparently the anomaly was in part a mass of heavier denser clay, something that might have been there underground for decades.It was her estranged husband, Jose, who reported Melissa Rodriguez missing. Police say he initially spoke with them but has since refused to cooperate.Though disappointed by the outcome, Adams said law enforcement will never give up trying to solve this case.