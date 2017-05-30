Rash of truck battery thefts in Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2052967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Truck batteries stole in Delaware County. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2017.

Police in Delaware County are investigating a rash of thefts involving large truck batteries along the Route 291 corridor.Thieves stole large batteries from Eamon O'Hara's truck last week. It crippled part of his construction company as he waits to get the expensive batteries and the boxes they require for operation."$350. Plus time and inconvenience," O'Hara said.There have been more than 20 large truck battery thefts in Chester, Eddystone, Trainer, and Tinicum.The owners of Eddystone's long established Sucher concrete and paving companies, says they've had more than 20 batteries and boxes stolen in the last week at a loss of more than $10,000, when replacements and lost work day costs are totaled."Right now, he's up to probably at least six or seven businesses in this area of Delaware County. That's just out of Eddystone," Eddystone Police Lt. Joe Pretti said.Police say a man seen on surveillance video carrying allegedly stolen batteries is their suspect in all the cases."The video that we have is the same guy every time in different places. The same guy hitting Eddystone is the same guy hitting Chester, and we have him on video," Chester Police Detective David DeFrank said.They are asking for tips on his identity.----------