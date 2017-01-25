NEWS

Red panda missing from Virginia zoo

Zookeepers in Norfolk, Virginia are searching for a missing red panda.

"Sunny" was last seen on Monday at closing time.

Workers at the Virginia zoo are using thermal cameras to look around, hoping Sunny is still somewhere inside the zoo.

But they are warning neighbors to avoid the animal if they see it

The zoo says red pandas are not considered to be aggressive, but like any wild animal, their behavior can be unpredictable.
