Residents rescued after stairs removed from apartment building

First responders in Georgia were called to help several people down from the second floor of an apartment building because the stairs were removed.The apartment complex had removed the stairs as part of a renovation project and they left a note saying the stairs would be out of commission for a few days.However, several residents did not see the memo and were stuck upstairs with no way down."You can't lock everybody up up here, we feel trapped! There could be a fire, how are we supposed to get down?" said resident, Shawnta Tiller.The fire marshal said the complex could get cited for code violations and for now, everyone is downstairs - with no way of getting back up.----------