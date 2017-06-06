NEWS

Residents rescued after stairs removed from apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents rescued after stairs removed from apartment building. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

First responders in Georgia were called to help several people down from the second floor of an apartment building because the stairs were removed.

The apartment complex had removed the stairs as part of a renovation project and they left a note saying the stairs would be out of commission for a few days.

However, several residents did not see the memo and were stuck upstairs with no way down.

"You can't lock everybody up up here, we feel trapped! There could be a fire, how are we supposed to get down?" said resident, Shawnta Tiller.

The fire marshal said the complex could get cited for code violations and for now, everyone is downstairs - with no way of getting back up.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbizarrerescuefire departmentsbig talkerstrendingGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Offensive to take Raqqa, de facto capital of ISIS
Spicer won't say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Prosecutors: Men used Instagram for $50K con
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'
5 Pennsbury students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure
AccuWeather: Another gray day on the way
Show More
Police: Girl abducted in NE Philadelphia, later released
Prosecutors: Men used Instagram for $50K con
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
More News
Top Video
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
More Video