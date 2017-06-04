NEWS

Reverse 911 activated in areas of Bucks Co., shelter-in-place issued

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas of Bucks County are being asked to stay inside their homes Sunday night.

Bucks County radio is reporting police activity around Bristol and Lower State roads.

There is no immediate word on what type of activity is going on at this time.

Radio says the Reverse 911 is activated to keep residents safe.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

