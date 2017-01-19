CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A robbery led to a police chase and a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Chester Township, Delaware County.
It all began shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at a McDonald's in Brookhaven on the 4200 block of Edgemont Avenue.
The suspects reportedly took a store cash register and fled in a Chevy Tahoe.
Area police agencies spotted the vehicle and pursued it on I-95 southbound at Highland Avenue.
The vehicle then crashed in the median near Route 322.
I-95 southbound was temporarily closed at the crash scene. It has since reopened.
Two people were reportedly taken into custody.
Police continue to search the area for other possible suspects.
No injuries were reported.