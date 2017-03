Bucks County fire rescue crews responded to the scene of an accident in Bensalem.Chopper 6 was over State Road and Tennis Avenue Thursday afternoon.There around 4:30 p.m, police say the driver of a small car lost control, left the roadway and rolled on its side.There was also a report of a person trapped, but that person has been freed.No word yet on that person's condition.State Road is closed in the immediate area for an investigation.------