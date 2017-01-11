NEWS

Safety concerns after series of school fights in Bristol Township

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bristol Township police say they are working with local school officials to come up with a safety plan after a series of fights. (WPVI)

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. --
Bristol Township police say they are working with local school officials to come up with a safety plan after a series of fights.

Action News obtained video from a fight after a basketball game between Harry S. Truman High School and Bensalem High School, back in December.

Officials say another fight broke out at Truman on Monday, and there were rumors of retaliation at a basketball game later that night.

The game has been postponed until further notice, and police are trying to figure out if extra precautions are necessary moving forward.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsschool safetyschool fightBristol Township
Load Comments
NEWS
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Medical Experts Concerned After Trump Meets With Vaccine Skeptic
Emergency crews respond to fuel spill in Delaware River
More News
Top Stories
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
Emergency crews respond to fuel spill in Delaware River
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
Black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be attorney general
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Show More
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Covered bridge damaged by snow plow in Hockessin
Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Armed men break into Port Richmond home, steal cash
More News
Top Video
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Kenney launches task force to fight opioid crisis
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
More Video