Bristol Township police say they are working with local school officials to come up with a safety plan after a series of fights.Action News obtained video from a fight after a basketball game between Harry S. Truman High School and Bensalem High School, back in December.Officials say another fight broke out at Truman on Monday, and there were rumors of retaliation at a basketball game later that night.The game has been postponed until further notice, and police are trying to figure out if extra precautions are necessary moving forward.