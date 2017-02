22-year-old Cadet James Watts, a six-month member of the Special Enforcement Cadet Unit and 23-year-old Patrolman Robert DaFonte, a two-year-veteran of the Dover Police Department.

A long blue line saluted the bodies of two Dover police officers on Tuesday, as they began the journey to their final resting place.Officer Robert DaFonte and Cadet James Watts were escorted from the state medical examiner's office in Wlimington to a funeral home in Dover.The 22 and 23 year old officers were killed in an off-duty car crash early Sunday morning.Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of that crash.------