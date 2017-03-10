Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case

Sara Packer wore orange jumpsuit, was in cuffs. She remained reserved, answering "yes, Your Honor" or "no, Your Honor" to judge's questions. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 10, 2017

Sara Packer's attorney said she is off suicide watch but remains in isolation. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 10, 2017

Paperwork filed today in Sara Packer case preserves right for prosecutors to seek death penalty, but decision hasn't been made yet. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 10, 2017

A Bucks County woman accused in the brutal death of her adopted teenage daughter, entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning.Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer is charged with homicide, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit rape in last year's death of Grace Packer.Packer's boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, will be arraigned later this month.They're accused of dismembering the teenager back in July, after Sara Packer watched Sullivan allegedly rape her adopted daughter.Prosecutors have not said if they'll seek the death penalty for Packer.Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after Grace's death but before it was discovered.Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.------