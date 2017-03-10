NEWS

Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman who is accused in the brutal death of her adopted teenage daughter entered a not guilty plea.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County woman accused in the brutal death of her adopted teenage daughter, entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning.

Forty-two-year-old Sara Packer is charged with homicide, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit rape in last year's death of Grace Packer.


Packer's boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, will be arraigned later this month.

They're accused of dismembering the teenager back in July, after Sara Packer watched Sullivan allegedly rape her adopted daughter.
Prosecutors have not said if they'll seek the death penalty for Packer.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits after Grace's death but before it was discovered.



Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

------
Related Topics:
newspa. newsmissing personmissing childrenchild killedhomicide investigationAbington TownshipQuakertown Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
NEWS
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
Brawl breaks out at Hatfield ice rink
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
More News
Top Stories
Winter Returns Over The Weekend
6abc School Closings and Delays
MAPS: Tracking Friday's winter storm
1 dead in Chester County house fire
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Crash blocks NB Northeast Ext. between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Show More
Pelosi urges FBI director to dispute wiretapping claim
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
German police: Italian tourists among victims of ax attack
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Crash blocks NB Northeast Ext. between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Countdown to the Philadelphia Flower Show
More Video