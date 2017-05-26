NEWS

School buses damaged by fire Toms River, N.J.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an overnight fire that heavily damaged several school buses in Toms River, N.J.

It happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Friday at a Toms River School District school bus storage facility on Route 37.

(Toms River Police Department)



A police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the area and found three buses fully engulfed in flames.

Photos from the scene show firefighters dousing the blaze shortly after they arrived.

Two Chevrolet buses and a Ford bus sustained extensive damage.

(Toms River Police Department)



A nearby Ford pickup truck was damaged as well.

The school district made arrangements so that students' morning commutes to school were not impacted.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

(Toms River Police Department)



