School placed on lockdown after threat in Cherry Hill

Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey has been placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat.In a letter sent out to parents, the school principal says the threat was made Wednesday morning.Cherry Hill police were notified and the school was placed on lockdown status just before 11 a.m.The principal says police remain on site along with Cherry Hill Public Schools Director of Security Tony Saporito.Chopper 6 showed police setting up a perimeter around the school which is located at 950 Cropwell Road.It is unclear what type of threat was made.