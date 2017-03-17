Sea of green, Irish pride in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day

Across Philadelphia, people are toasting, eating, drinking and being merry, all in celebration of St. Patrick's Day."I am 110 percent Irish," said Jim Reardon of Havertown."They don't do St. Patrick's Day on the West Coast like they do it in Philadelphia," said Donna Maddux from Oregon. "We like to do anything Irish on St. Patrick's Day. I am from a very Irish family. Love Ireland and went there for my honeymoon. We like to make sure we are at Irish bars with Irish music and Irish friends drinking Irish beer."Despite the festive affair, those celebrating say the day is more than just a big party. It's about tradition, meeting new friends, Irish culture and pride."I recently got engaged to my fiance, so we are celebrating our first engagement, so hopefully she can join in on all the Irish festivities, and I get a nice pint of Guinness for the day," said Stephen Culleton of Conshohocken. "Just relax and enjoy and think about all the Irish people back at home."From pub to pub across the city, the picture will be the same. At Tir Na Nog or over at The Irish Pub you'll find a sea of green, smiles, clinking glasses, music and, of course, loud crowds."It's going to jump off. At 2 p.m., we have real traditional Irish band coming in, 6 p.m. we have our house band, Bare Knuckle Boxers, who are fantastic, and they will bring us straight through night, and this place isn't going to stop until, I hope, early in the morning," said John Doherty, Tir Na Nog."Have a great St. Patrick's Day and, the most important thing, be safe," said Reardon.Just remember on St. Patrick's Day everyone is Irish. All you have to do is grab some green and join in on the fun because it is all about family, friends and coming together.------