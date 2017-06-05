Escaped Prisoner w/ no history of violence: Daniel Selby Jr. w/m DOB 7/10/1991, if sighted contact 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/UiMtZRZWIV — Doylestown Township (@DoylestownTwp) June 5, 2017

Police still searching for escaped prisoner last seen at 4:30am in the area of Edison Village. — Doylestown Township (@DoylestownTwp) June 5, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2065865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 HD as police search for an escaped inmate in Bucks County, Pa. on June 5, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2065576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks Co. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2065831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search for escaped prisoner: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 5, 2017.

Police say the search for an escaped prisoner in Bucks County has been called off, because authorities believe he has left the area.In an update late Monday morning, investigators say they believe Daniel Selby Jr. got into a car at the 7-Eleven on Edison-Furlong Road and Route 611 and left around 5:30 a.m.There was no immediate word on where authorities think Selby may be headed.Selby is a described as a white male standing six feet tall with brown hair and a scruffy beard.He was wearing an orange shirt, a transport belt, handcuffs and a white blanket when he escaped before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.Bucks County sheriff's deputies were transporting him when they say Selby faked illness, got out of his leg shackles and ran off.He was in custody on a warrant for failing to appear at an unspecified court appearance.A shelter-in-place recommendation issued late Sunday for residents in the area was lifted Monday morning.The Central Bucks School District canceled classes at all schools Monday in response to the manhunt.----------