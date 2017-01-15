NEWS

Search suspended for missing fisherman in Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. --
The search for a missing fisherman whose clam boat was found empty on a small island in Ocean County has been suspended.

State police say rescue crews were back out again Sunday morning looking for 45-year-old Christopher Hugg.

The Tuckerton man had told a relative Thursday night that he had run aground but didn't need assistance. But the search began Friday after the boat containing fishing equipment was found aground on Hither Island in Little Egg Harbor.

Authorities deployed rescue boats and a helicopter during their daytime searches on Friday and Saturday.

The search for the fisherman was suspended Sunday night.

Officials say their hopeful Hugg has found his way to one of the many small sedge islands in the area where he disappeared.
