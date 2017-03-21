See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1809681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say more than $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from store in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

Action News has obtained surveillance video from inside the Northeast Philadelphia jewelry store in which more than $1 million in merchandise was stolen.The video shows a suspect in what is apparently a back room of the Kim Thanh jewelry store at the Asian Market in the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.At one point, the suspect looks directly at the camera.Police say the suspects cut through the roof of the Bambu dessert and drink spot next door. We are told there were ropes on the roof, which the thieves likely used to get inside.Once inside, they broke through the wall and into the jewelry store.Tin Tran, who owns a tax business next door, says the burglars cut the phone lines and power lines. His shop is closed Monday because he's lost power, phone and internet as well.Police say when the thieves cut the security wires, the owner received an alert, but thought it was a false alarm."They were alerted through the night that the alarms were going off, but they didn't send the police out. They sent a family member over, and he drove over to check on the place and it seemed secure, so they thought something was wrong with the alarm system," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.Detectives say the burglars likely waited to see if police showed up and, when they didn't, the crew ransacked the store."Absolutely professional they way they did the roof, got in, climbed in, extricated through the wall. And they did it probably pretty quick too," said Rosenbaum.Police say the same store was burglarized two months ago, and it appears the same criminals were responsible for this crime as well.The owner of the store was visibly upset, saying the store is how she supports her family.She said there is insurance to help cover the loss.------