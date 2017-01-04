NEWS

SEPTA driver convicted after man, 93, killed by bus in Glenside

SEPTA bus driver Katrina Sanders was found guilty of homicide by vehicle Wednesday.

Ninety-three-year-old Edward Hill Sr. died when a bus drove into him on Limekiln Pike in Glenside last April.

Video from the bus shows the driver looking at papers while she waits to make a left-hand turn.

She was still holding the papers when she ran over Hill in a crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.
