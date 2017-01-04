SEPTA bus driver Katrina Sanders was found guilty of homicide by vehicle Wednesday.Ninety-three-year-old Edward Hill Sr. died when a bus drove into him on Limekiln Pike in Glenside last April.Video from the bus shows the driver looking at papers while she waits to make a left-hand turn.She was still holding the papers when she ran over Hill in a crosswalk.He was pronounced dead at the scene.There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.