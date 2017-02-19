NEWS

Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage

(Twitter/ jerzsteve)

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood, injuring the pilot.

The single-engine 1972 Piper plane went down shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Bayonne.

City officials say the pilot was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. His name has not been released.

The plane mangled power lines in the area and damaged some parked vehicles. But no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsplane crash
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's remarks about Sweden create debate and confusion
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Woman killed, man injured in Atlantic City stabbing
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
More News
Top Stories
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
WATCH LIVE: THON at Penn State
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
After son's suicide, NJ dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
4 shot in West Philadelphia
Man stabbed in Center City
Man shot outside Philadelphia steak shop
Show More
No Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $403-million
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
More News
Photos
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos