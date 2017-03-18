NEWS

Snow good, bad for business at Philadelphia Flower Show

This year, our late-season snow made it that much more rewarding to stop in and smell the roses - or tulips - at the Philadelphia Flower Show. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
There are a colorful variety of things to buy and see at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

"Tulips by far are the most popular. Tulips, daffodils, daisies, but by far, the tulips are the best," said Scott Kremp of Willowgrove.

But for most, the reason to come in the first place tends to be similar.

"We came here to like see all of the flowers," said Nina Schwester of Franklinville.

"The snow did make us decide that we wanted to come out and smell some beautiful flowers," said Meg Wilson of Newtown.

It's the last weekend for the flower show, and you could tell by the size of the crowds.

"The second weekend of the flower show is always the busiest. You feel that buzz that's going on here in the market place," said Kremp.

But earlier this week, the only crowding you'd see was the masses of flowers beautifully arranged by vendors like Kremp.

"So when the snow came on Tuesday, it really emptied the place out. There was really nobody here," he said.

The snow wiped out some of the surplus in profits made by vendors in previous days.

And it'll be tough to make up for that loss.

"It's hard to catch up. You can't really catch up. For two days, I mean Tuesday and Wednesday really were both kind of lost days for the market place," said Kremp.

For some attendees, it's not all about fun. There are awards to be had and the prestige that comes with it.

"She won first place in the Press Flower Division," said Diane Eliasson of Pheonixville.

In the Convention Center's upstairs ballroom, you'd find some of the best horticulturalists.

"To be recognized in a higher class, to be singled out, I'd say is a pretty wonderful tribute to a lot of labor, a lot of dedication and, again, in the end, a love of horticulture," said Leslie Miller, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Dozens of awards were handed out to participants in nearly every age group.

Ten-year-old Danielle Elliason was among the youngest.

"When I first did it, I was really little and my grandmom she helps me and we do it together," said Danielle Eliasson of Phoenixville.

Good thing is no green thumb is required to take in this glimpse of spring.

"I am so not. I'm just the chauffeur," said Diane Eliasson.

