NEWS

Sources: Building owner takes own life after woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources: Building owner takes own life after woman found dead. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on May 23, 2017.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There has been a twist in the investigation into a North Philadelphia fire in which a woman was found dead.

Police say the man who owned the building took his own life overnight.

Sources say 34-year-old Anthony Eubanks committed suicide after being contacted by police about the death of 35-year old Tavonia Love.

Her body was found Sunday inside a burning building in the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Eubanks was facing charges for a separate attack on Love in Radnor, Delaware County last year.

Anthony Eubanks



Love told investigators at the time of that attack that she and Eubanks had an on-and-off-again relationship.

Fire officials have ruled the North Philadelphia fire as "incendiary" but have not released further details.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

EMBED More News Videos

Victim in suspicious fire had charges filed against homeowner. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 22, 2017.



----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsfireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Concerts, other soft targets remain vulnerable to attack, experts say
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
8 people now seated on jury in Cosby sex assault case
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
More News
Top Stories
Manchester police name bomber; victims as young as 8
Closing arguments under way in David Creato murder trial
8 people now seated on jury in Cosby sex assault case
VIDEO released of suspects in shooting of dad, toddler
Girl, 17, struck by SEPTA train in South Philadelphia
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Trump asked NSA director to knock down FBI's Russia investigation
Show More
Actor Roger Moore, star of 7 James Bond films, dies at 89
Student and driver hurt in school bus crash in SW Philly
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
3 students arrested, officer injured in fight near train station
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Rain For Some Tonight
More News
Top Video
Manchester police name bomber; victims as young as 8
8 people now seated on jury in Cosby sex assault case
Closing arguments under way in David Creato murder trial
VIDEO released of suspects in shooting of dad, toddler
More Video