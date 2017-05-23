Anthony Eubanks

There has been a twist in the investigation into a North Philadelphia fire in which a woman was found dead.Police say the man who owned the building took his own life overnight.Sources say 34-year-old Anthony Eubanks committed suicide after being contacted by police about the death of 35-year old Tavonia Love.Her body was found Sunday inside a burning building in the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.Eubanks was facing charges for a separate attack on Love in Radnor, Delaware County last year.Love told investigators at the time of that attack that she and Eubanks had an on-and-off-again relationship.Fire officials have ruled the North Philadelphia fire as "incendiary" but have not released further details.Homicide detectives are investigating.----------