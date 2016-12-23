NEWS

South Philly kids get brand new bikes thanks to generosity of others
At the Grand Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia Santa's elves were busy at work Thursday night, bringing joy to more than 150 kids. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
At the Grand Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia Santa's elves were busy at work Thursday night, bringing joy to more than 150 kids.

They each received brand new bikes. Small ones for little kids, big ones for bigger kids.

"I feel it was nice and caring for them to give away free bikes," said Aaliyah Burton of South Philadelphia.

"I love it," said Khyier Donaldson of South Philadelphia.

"I'm going to ride it over the mountains, and kind of ride it near the city," said Carlton Hope of South Philadelphia.

The bikes were purchased with donations raised by state Rep. Jordan Harris.

"It's a humbling experience for me to be in the neighborhood that I grew up, and provide a little bit of joy the same way people did for me," said Rep. Harris (D-Philadelphia).

Not only did each kid get a beautiful brand new bike, they got to sit on Santa's lap and talk about the holidays, and what else they would like to see for Christmas.

"They want different stuff, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe's, Barbie, bikes," said Santa, who added he was preparing his sleigh for his annual delivery.

"It means a lot to me and my daughter and also my son, like this is something they really asked for, for Christmas and they also got it," said Ramisha McKinin of South Philadelphia.

Elijah Soto of South Philadelphia tells us he feels good about the acts of kindness.

"Merry Christmas," said Elijah.
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
