Stranger saves choking man in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WPVI) --A choking man was desperate for air and for help in Rochester, New York.
And that's when a Good Samaritan jumped in and saved his life.
It was an amazing moment captured on dash cam video.
Pavel Fesyuk, a local exterminator, knew something wasn't right when he arrived at an intersection and saw the man bent over by the trunk of his car.
.
Pavel's quick thinking was put to the ultimate test.
"I came out and asked him what was wrong and he said -- ack -- you know, he's like you know, pat my back, so I started patting his back and he kind of was showing me how he wanted it down, and he's demonstrating and I'm trying, but I was like, I'm just going to do the Heimlich," said Pavel.
After a couple thrusts the man ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was.
Pavel says his training in mixed martial arts helped tremendously during the rescue.