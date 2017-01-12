NEWS

Stranger saves choking man in New York
EMBED </>More News Videos

A choking man was desperate for air and for help in Rochester, New York. (WPVI)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WPVI) --
A choking man was desperate for air and for help in Rochester, New York.

And that's when a Good Samaritan jumped in and saved his life.

It was an amazing moment captured on dash cam video.

Pavel Fesyuk, a local exterminator, knew something wasn't right when he arrived at an intersection and saw the man bent over by the trunk of his car.
.
Pavel's quick thinking was put to the ultimate test.

"I came out and asked him what was wrong and he said -- ack -- you know, he's like you know, pat my back, so I started patting his back and he kind of was showing me how he wanted it down, and he's demonstrating and I'm trying, but I was like, I'm just going to do the Heimlich," said Pavel.

After a couple thrusts the man ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was.

Pavel says his training in mixed martial arts helped tremendously during the rescue.
Related Topics:
newschokingnew yorku.s. & worldgood samaritan
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police stop unconscious driver in Tennessee
Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
Philly Zoo: Oldest aardvark in captivity in US dies at 28
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Show More
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Man struck in Darby hit-and-run; driver sought
3 men injured in Wilmington triple shooting
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
More News
Top Video
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
More Video