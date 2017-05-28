NEWS

Strong odor of chlorine found in Millville, Cumberland, poses no danger

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Residents in Millville, Cumberland County are complaining about a strong odor in the air Sunday night.

They began calling 911 around 8 p.m. reporting a strong chemical type odor.

Cumberland County Dispatch told Action News, the odor is chlorine from a water pumping station near 8th Street.

They say the smell poses no danger to the public.

Emergency crews are working to solve the source of the odor.
