Suspect charged in stabbing of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh

Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2017.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home.

Twenty-four-year-old Shawn Yarbray was also charged Sunday with aggravated assault, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime w/ intent, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

His bail has been set at $750,000.

Action News was there as Yarbray surrendered at Philadelphia Police Southwest Detectives headquarters before 11 a.m. Saturday. He arrived with his step-father and lawyer.



On Saturday, his lawyer said Yarbray denies all charges.

"At this juncture he denies all the allegations. And we'll see what the evidence shows," attorney Joseph Capone said.

Police say Yarbray is the man who accosted Oh, a Philadelphia city councilman-at-large currently serving his second term, outside Oh's home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.

Off camera, Yarbray's step-father said this is a case of mistaken identity and that his stepson has nothing to do with the crime.



Oh was unloading bags from the trunk of his car when the suspect approached.

After a brief exchange, Oh told police, the suspect tried to rob him.

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes violent attack
RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes stabbing attack.



The councilman was then stabbed once in the side. The suspect fled.

Oh, who underwent emergency surgery after the incident, is now recovering at home.

Action News is told Yarbray once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue, two blocks from Oh's residence.

Watch video of Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker announcing an arrest warrant for Shawn Yarbray.



Action News caught up with Councilman David Oh on Saturday outside of his Southwest Philadelphia home where friends were stopping by to say hello, and relieved that a suspect is in custody.

"One, I'm glad he turned himself in and because that means nobody got hurt and that he's cooperating, and two, that the public is safer," Councilman Oh said.

Oh says he spent a significant amount of time looking at and talking to the suspect - and picked his photograph out of a lineup.

"When I saw this photograph I said - that's him," Oh said.

We spoke with Oh's neighbor who says he saw the attack happening and scared off the suspect. He says this latest development is a relief.

"Because it could've been me. I have my children. I'm a foster parent of five. I'm a single parent. I come home late. I don't want anybody coming up on me like that," he said.

