Suspect fires 22 times, kills 81-year-old woman in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a suspect fired 22 shots striking and killing the owner of a South Philadelphia market.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 6th and Titan streets.


Police have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marie Buck, the owner of Marie's Grocery store.



Buck was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
