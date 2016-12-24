My thoughts &prayers are w/the family, friends & those effected by the horrific shooting & murder of the 81yro woman in SPhilly this morning — Seth Williams (@DASethWilliams) December 24, 2016

Police say a suspect fired 22 shots striking and killing the owner of a South Philadelphia market.It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South 6th and Titan streets.Police have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marie Buck, the owner of Marie's Grocery store.Buck was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Police say the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.