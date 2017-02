A suspect is in police custody following a barricade situation in Secane, Delaware County.Police and SWAT units responded to Providence Road near Westwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Friday.It's not clear what led to the barricade or if the person inside was armed.A suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.No injuries were reported.Service was temporarily suspended on SEPTA's Media/Elwyn Line. It has since been restored.------