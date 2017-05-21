Suspect killed fleeing police in pharmacy robbery, shooting ID'd

The coroner's office has released the name of the suspect, shot and killed by police while fleeing after a Lehigh Valley pharmacy robbery in which a clerk was shot and wounded.That suspect is identified as 43-year-old Joseph M. Hodgin.Allentown police said Hodgin fled in a white pickup truck after robbing the Whitehall pharmacy early Sunday. Allentown officers tried to stop the pickup, but it fled and rammed two police cars.Police eventually stopped the truck and were trying to arrest Hodgin when they said he pointed his gun at officers, who fired. He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital.Police are investigating along with the Lehigh County homicide task force, district attorney's office and coroner's office. The pharmacy clerk was reported in serious condition awaiting surgery. One officer had a minor injury after his car was rammed.----------