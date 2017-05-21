NEWS

Suspect killed fleeing police in pharmacy robbery, shooting ID'd

(Shutterstock)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
The coroner's office has released the name of the suspect, shot and killed by police while fleeing after a Lehigh Valley pharmacy robbery in which a clerk was shot and wounded.

That suspect is identified as 43-year-old Joseph M. Hodgin.

Allentown police said Hodgin fled in a white pickup truck after robbing the Whitehall pharmacy early Sunday. Allentown officers tried to stop the pickup, but it fled and rammed two police cars.

Police eventually stopped the truck and were trying to arrest Hodgin when they said he pointed his gun at officers, who fired. He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police are investigating along with the Lehigh County homicide task force, district attorney's office and coroner's office. The pharmacy clerk was reported in serious condition awaiting surgery. One officer had a minor injury after his car was rammed.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingpolice-involved shooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata Park crash
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police
Police: Body found where teen went missing in Del.River
AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday
Small plane makes emergency landing in West Chester
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Show More
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Mother of toddler shot in Kensington makes emotional appeal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos