NEWS

Suspect named in stabbing of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect named in Oh stabbing: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Shawn Yarbary.

He faces charges including robbery and attempted murder.



Police say Yarbary is the man who accosted Oh outside his home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.

Oh was stabbed after the suspect tried to rob him. Oh is now recovering at home.

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes violent attack
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes stabbing attack.



Action News is told Yarbary once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police say he is to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
Dream comes true for foster family in Bucks County
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
More News
Top Stories
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
AccuWeather: A Seasonably Warm Weekend
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Show More
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Teen hero honored after rescuing nephew from burning home
Dream comes true for foster family in Bucks County
Action News Troubleshooters help lawnmower owner get new one
More News
Top Video
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Action News Update
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
More Video