EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2060953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Councilman Oh describes stabbing attack.

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh outside the councilman's Southwest Philadelphia home.An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Shawn Yarbary.He faces charges including robbery and attempted murder.Police say Yarbary is the man who accosted Oh outside his home in the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue Wednesday night.Oh was stabbed after the suspect tried to rob him. Oh is now recovering at home.Action News is told Yarbary once lived in the 5600 block of Thomas Avenue.Police say he is to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.----------