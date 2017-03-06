NEWS

Suspects sought in beating, robbery in South Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows the suspects following the 22-year-old victim from the Tasker/Morris subway station in South Philadelphia on February 6th. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help tracking down four suspects who they say followed a man from a SEPTA station then attacked, beat and robbed him.

Surveillance video shows the suspects following the 22-year-old victim from the Tasker/Morris subway station in South Philadelphia on February 6th.

The men attacked the victim once they were got to the 1200 block of Morris Street.

They punched and kicked him, then took his money and cell phone.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you're urged to call Philadelphia Police by dialing 911.
