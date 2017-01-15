Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia

A taxi driver was shot 13 times during a confrontation with a customer in West Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street.Police say the Philadelphia Taxicab Company driver refused to give a ride to a man at 42nd and Ogden streets because he was being difficult.Minutes later, police began getting reports of a man with a gun.Police then started receiving calls of a shooting.Police found the cabbie lying on the sidewalk with the taxi door open and engine still running.The 56-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for surgery.Police are searching for a black vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting.