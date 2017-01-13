NEWS

Texas teacher impregnated by student sentenced to 10 years in prison
EMBED </>More News Videos

A former Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by a student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

HOUSTON --
The former Texas middle school teacher who admitted to having sex with her 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Judge Michael McSpadden said Alexandria Vera's sentencing should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of doing the same thing. He went on to say, "we want teachers to educate our children, we want teachers to keep their hands off of them."

In November, Vera pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. Her guilty plea lowered the minimum sentence, paving the way for parole eligibility in five years.

During the trial, the victim wrote a letter to the court expressing that he was in love with Vera. The boy's parents also indicated that they were worried about Vera losing her job.

The victim's mother also said that in her culture, the age difference in her son's relationship with Vera was not an issue.

According to court documents, Vera first met the 13-year-old boy last summer when he was a student in her 8th grade English summer school class.

A sexual relationship reportedly developed. Vera became pregnant, but terminated the pregnancy upon learning that Child Protective Services had launched an investigation.

Vera claims she and the teen are in love, and she's been introduced to his family as his girlfriend, court documents state. The boy's parents are reportedly accepting of the relationship, including Vera in family gatherings.

The boy is now in foster care after it was learned the boy's parents were supportive of his relationship and Vera's pregnancy.
Related Topics:
newsaldine isdchild sex assaulteducationu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
2 postal workers indicted in marijuana distribution ring
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Senate Hearing Finds Backpage.com Complicit in Underage Sex Trafficking
Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Colder Air, Light Snow Saturday
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
2 postal workers indicted in marijuana distribution ring
Man charged in police-involved shooting in Camden
Monsignor William Lynn seeks to stop retrial
NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time
Show More
Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension SB reopens after crash
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Congress OKs first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'
Health insurance data breach affects thousands in Delaware
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
More News
Top Video
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Action News Update
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
More Video