UPDATE: @PhillyPolice say teen suspect picked up officer and slammed him on the ground. Details live at 6 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/DGb1NNY4s9 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 20, 2017

A teenage suspect is in custody after a police officer was assaulted in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 4:15 a.m. Monday near the Wawa store in the 12000 block of Academy Road.Police say officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center near the Wawa store.The first officer on the scene encountered a teenage boy who fit the description of that suspect. The officer began to frisk the teen, and a struggle ensued.Police say the teen then picked up the officer and slammed the officer down on the ground.The officer sustained a head injury and was knocked unconscious.The teen then fled on foot.The officer was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.After searching for about 20 minutes, police say, other officers found the suspect hiding behind one of the stores in the shopping center.He was taken into custody and is now facing a number of charges, including assault.------