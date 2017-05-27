Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook

A Philadelphia teen is being called a hero after rescuing a baby from inside a burning home in the city's Overbrook section.The fire started around 10:30 Saturday morning along the 1000 block of Flanders Road.Three adults and five children were inside the home when flames broke out.As everyone was outside the home, the adults did a head count and realized the 1-year-old was missing.That's when the 17 year old leapt into action, rescuing the baby.The teen collapsed from smoke inhalation a short time later, and was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.The teen's condition is not known at this time.So far, no word on what sparked the blaze.----------