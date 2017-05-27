Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --A Philadelphia teen is being called a hero after rescuing a baby from inside a burning home in the city's Overbrook section.
The fire started around 10:30 Saturday morning along the 1000 block of Flanders Road.
Three adults and five children were inside the home when flames broke out.
As everyone was outside the home, the adults did a head count and realized the 1-year-old was missing.
That's when the 17 year old leapt into action, rescuing the baby.
The teen collapsed from smoke inhalation a short time later, and was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.
The teen's condition is not known at this time.
So far, no word on what sparked the blaze.
