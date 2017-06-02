Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on June 2, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Scene of teen killing in Chester on June 2, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch uncut video of Chester Police Chief James Nolan discussing the fatal shooting of a teenager and other incidents that happened the morning of June 2, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Chopper 6 over police-involved shooting in Chester on June 2, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community reacts to Chester shooting incidents. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on June 2, 2017.

Police have identified the 16-year-old student who was shot and killed on Friday, in one of four shooting incidents in the violence-plagued city.Investigators say that teen, Zion Abdullah, was walking to school when he was shot after some kind of altercation.Authorities do not believe Abdullah's killing is connected to the other incidents. However, police say, it is possible the other three incidents are related.Authorities say a call came in around 7:50 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 11th and Parker streets. Abdullah was found there with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Abdullah was actually shot a few blocks away - on 11th Street between Butler and Kerlin - and managed to run before he collapsed.At a news conference on Friday afternoon, police said they believe the shooting followed some kind of altercation, but no further details were made available.Chester Police Chief James Nolan IV said Abdullah, who was about to finish his sophomore year, was a "good kid" and it's unclear why he was targeted."He should be sitting in the classroom. He should be bettering himself academically," said Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland. "But unfortunately he's not."There was no word on a suspect in the killing.At 9:18 a.m., police were notified of a second shooting incident.In that incident, police say, a person was shot inside a car. That person, riding inside a Mercury Grand Marquis, was driven to the hospital in that vehicle.Investigators are looking for the other vehicle, believed to be a burgundy sedan, with Pa. registration.Nearby Chester High School was placed on lockdown after the second shooting was reported, though school officials wanted to make it clear that the school was not involved in the shootings.Around 11 a.m. there were reports of shots fired in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street.Police say they found shell casings, but no victim.No additional details were available.Police say they were about to advise school officials to lift the lockdown when it happened. The lockdown remained in place.At 12:28 p.m., a police officer opened fire on a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him.It began in the 1300 block of West 9th Street, and ended after a foot pursuit at 8th and Pennell.Investigators say it began when an officer saw the suspect carrying a gun and tried to stop that person. There was a foot pursuit in which the suspect pointed the gun at the officer, police say.The officer fired at that suspect and then resumed the pursuit, eventually catching the suspect.The suspect was not hit.No further details were available.As news of the 16-year-old's murder spread, parents began frantically arriving at Chester High School.They were hoping to get to their sons and daughters, but the school was on lockdown."It was a mess. Everybody was rushing, cars pulling up, running up there for their kids and what not. There was a lot of parents that were upset," said Mynisha Green.Ultimately calm would prevail, the lockdown was lifted, and school was dismissed shortly after 2 p.m.Community members say they are disturbed by the spate of violence, but not surprised.Tawana McMillan's daughter began attending Chester High School just two months ago after moving from New York."New York is bad, but not like this," she said.Longtime residents say the gunfire and mayhem are nothing new, even on the street across from the high school."About a month ago they came out the alley and they were shooting out here, put bullet holes in my mother's car and everything," said Nadine Ferguson.Some parents say they were upset that the school district didn't sent out a text message, phone call, or an email about what was going on at the high school.The school superintendent declined to comment on those concerns Friday afternoon.----------