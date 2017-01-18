NEWS

Temple renames School of Media and Communications in honor of legend
Temple University's school of Media and Communication will soon be known as Lew Klein College. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Temple University's school of Media and Communication will soon be known as Lew Klein College.

The name change honors a broadcasting pioneer who holds a special place in Action News history.

Lew Klein is a pioneer in the broadcasting industry.

Temple officials say the Lew Klein College of Media and Communications honors his career in television, and more than six decades of teacher service at the university.

And recognition of the historic multi-million dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife Janet.

Klein has help to launch many careers. And some of them went on to become household names, like Bob Saget and Dick Clark.

Klein was one of Channel 6's earliest employees. He produced several shows, including Bandstand, which went on to become American Bandstand with Dick Clark.

He also put Carter Merbreier on the air as Captain Noah and His Magical Ark.

Klein began teaching courses at Temple in 1952.

He was program director at Channel 6 when it launched the Action News format in 1970.

He's been an executive, a producer for Philly's telecast and more.

And through it all, he's supported Temple University as a benefactor, a teacher and mentor.
