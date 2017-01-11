NEWS

The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair

It has been four days since part of a Kensington street collapsed, swallowing two vehicles and leaving many without heat or water.

By
KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
It has been four days since part of a Kensington street collapsed, swallowing two vehicles and leaving many without heat or water.

"It's been a long haul. We've had some pretty cold nights," said Joe Sergi, resident.

Steps from his front door sits a 70-foot-long hole that started as a broken 6-inch water main on East Boston at 23rd.

In a letter given to residents Wednesday night, the water department says a sewer issue is to blame, meaning repairs will take longer than originally expected.

"The sewer has to get repaired first, then the water main can get repaired for the water service to be restored, and after the water main is repaired, then PGW can get out there, and make the repairs to the gas line," said John DiGiulio, Philadelphia Water Department.



Crews have to replace 80-feet of the water main after fixing the damaged portion of the sewer line, which spans half the block.

"I think it's going to take a while," said Steve Petroski, resident.

"Letter basically says 'we need a couple few days for this, a couple few days for that,' " said Alyssa Banks, whose car fell into the sinkhole.

Banks' new Kia Soul was one of the two vehicles that fell into the sinkhole.

And having heat but just partial water is an added headache.

"There's just a lot of unknown, but it's frustrating ... for sure," said Banks.

But for those like the Sergis weathering without necessities.

"You find ways around the problem and do the best you can with what you've got," said Sergi. "If we get another cold snap, and it's not done, I might go out of my mind."

Let's hope Mother Nature cooperates for their sake.

The water department is reimbursing residents, up to a certain amount, who chose to stay at a hotel while repairs are being made.
