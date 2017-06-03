Body of young child just removed from home in Chester Township. According to family member the child found gun and shot himself. @6abc — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) June 3, 2017

Police say a Delaware County boy is dead after shooting himself accidentally in Chester Township.It happened before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Bethel Road.The young boy's body was removed by the Medical examiner's office.It's was a tragic scene and according to family, one that should have been avoided.The child's uncle told Action News, the boy somehow found the gun inside the home.A Chester Township Councilman said according to police, the gun was just laying under a bed.The incident remains under investigation.