Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delaware County home

Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself in Delco home. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a Delaware County boy is dead after shooting himself accidentally in Chester Township.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Bethel Road.

The young boy's body was removed by the Medical examiner's office.

It's was a tragic scene and according to family, one that should have been avoided.


The child's uncle told Action News, the boy somehow found the gun inside the home.

A Chester Township Councilman said according to police, the gun was just laying under a bed.

The incident remains under investigation.

