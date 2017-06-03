NEWS

Toddler dies in shooting in Delaware County

Breaking News from Action News and 6abc.com

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Delaware County authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Chester Township.

It happened before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Bethel Road.


A family member told Action News, the boy found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

----------
