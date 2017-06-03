Toddler dies in shooting in Delaware County

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Delaware County authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Chester Township.
It happened before 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Bethel Road.
Body of young child just removed from home in Chester Township. According to family member the child found gun and shot himself. @6abc— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) June 3, 2017
A family member told Action News, the boy found the gun and accidentally shot himself.
