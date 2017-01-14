Tow truck driver killed in Tacony shooting

Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a tow truck driver in the city's Tacony section.It happened Friday night on the 6600 block of Hegerman Street.Family members have identified the driver as Khayyan Fruster Jr., a father of two boys.Sadly the boys will have to grow up without their father.The 28-year-old was tragically gunned down just outside of his home.Action News spoke with his grieving family Saturday."This is a good young man. This is a young man who worked, he wasn't in the street, he was about his family and his children," said Frankie Brown, family friend.Action News obtained surveillance video Saturday of the heinous crime.In the video, Fruster can be seen getting picked up by a co-worker around 9 p.m.Before he closes the door, a suspect walks up behind him and shoots both him and his co-worker.Fruster was killed.The co-worker was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.Fruster's family says they don't understand why this happened.We noticed quite a few real estate signs on Hegerman Street.Almost every neighbor we spoke with says things have gotten out of control and they're leaving."We're about to leave the neighborhood, that's what we're going to do," said Ray Mills of Tacony.One neighbor blames things specifically on drugs."I think a lot of things have to do with the drug heroin. A lot of people partake in it," a neighbor told us.Fruster's family has this to say to the killer:"Turn yourself in, let your conciliatory be your guide. I don't know how you sleep. You took away something special and precious from all of us."His family also says the next step for him was to buy his own home for his two sons and girlfriend.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.