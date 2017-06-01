EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Firefighters in the Lehigh Valley had an explosive situation on their hands Thursday.
A tractor trailer containing 5,000 pounds of butane caught fire in East Allen Township, igniting two other trucks filled with fireworks.
The flames quickly spread to a nearby building.
It took firefighters more than two and a half hours to get the fire under control.
Nobody was hurt.
There was no immediate word as to what sparked the fire.
