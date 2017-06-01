NEWS

Trucks carrying butane, fireworks catch fire in Lehigh Valley

Trucks carrying butane, fireworks catch fire. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 430pm on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters in the Lehigh Valley had an explosive situation on their hands Thursday.

A tractor trailer containing 5,000 pounds of butane caught fire in East Allen Township, igniting two other trucks filled with fireworks.

The flames quickly spread to a nearby building.

It took firefighters more than two and a half hours to get the fire under control.

Nobody was hurt.

There was no immediate word as to what sparked the fire.

