Trump adviser Roger Stone involved in hit-and-run

I am fine after suspicious hit and run. Blurred vision in right eye on which I had surgery for detached retina sustained in boxing match — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone says a car he was riding in this week in Florida was struck by a hit-and-run driver.In a statement to The Associated Press, Stone described the incident as "suspicious," coming as he is under scrutiny for his communication with the Russian-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0.Stone tweeted that he was uninjured in the crash except for blurry vision in his right eye.Stone says the car he was riding in was "T-boned" by a large, gray four-door car with a tinted windshield.The Broward Sheriff's Office says the driver the vehicle did not stop or make any attempt to exchange information. Police says Stone was a passenger in a car driven by John P. Kakanis, 29, of Hallandale Beach, Florida.------