Police say an unlicensed cab driver is hospitalized after being shot during an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia.It happened late Monday night.Police say the 55-year-old driver picked up two men at 52nd and Market streets.While the man was driving, the suspects demanded money.An argument ensued, and one of the suspects fired a shot through the front seat of the car, hitting the victim in the torso.Both suspects fled on foot.Officers arrived on the scene and rushed the driver to an area hospital, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.Police are checking for surveillance video that might yield clues as they work to track the suspects.