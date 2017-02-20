NEWS

Victim found 2 days after home invasion, beating in Juniata Park

The victim of a home invasion is hospitalized after being found two days after the incident in Juniata Park. (WPVI)

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --
The victim of a home invasion is hospitalized after being found two days after the incident took place in Juniata Park.

Police say the brother of the 50-year-old victim found him Sunday at 5 p.m. in victim's own garage in the 4200 block of Neilson Street.


Investigators learned that on Friday two men wearing masks and gloves broke into the victim's home.

They forced him into a second-floor bedroom, tied him up and beat him, then left.

The victim's brother found him Sunday afternoon after becoming concerned when the victim didn't show up for a family function.

The man was found in his garage, where Action News he operates a small engine repair business.

The brother took the victim to Aria - Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility with injuries described as serious.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the home invasion or if anything was taken.

Police are checking surveillance video as they search for two suspects.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
