Victim ID'd in fatal Christiana hit and run

The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit and run crash in Christiana.The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Lisa Bolden of New Castle.Police say Bolden was struck by a vehicle while crossing the westbound lanes of Christiana Road around 7:55 p.m. Saturday.The driver of the striking vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on SR273.Bolden, who police say was wearing dark-colored clothing with no reflective material, was pronounced dead at the scene.Based upon vehicle debris located at the scene, the vehicle was white in color and should have, at a minimum, damage to the right front corner area.Witness accounts describe the vehicle to be a four door sedan and possibly from a foreign manufacturer.Anyone with information should call Master Corporal J. Breen at 302-365-8486.