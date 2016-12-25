NEWS

Victim ID'd in fatal Christiana hit and run
A woman was struck and killed in New Castle County. (WPVI)

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit and run crash in Christiana.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Lisa Bolden of New Castle.

Police say Bolden was struck by a vehicle while crossing the westbound lanes of Christiana Road around 7:55 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on SR273.

Bolden, who police say was wearing dark-colored clothing with no reflective material, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based upon vehicle debris located at the scene, the vehicle was white in color and should have, at a minimum, damage to the right front corner area.

Witness accounts describe the vehicle to be a four door sedan and possibly from a foreign manufacturer.

Anyone with information should call Master Corporal J. Breen at 302-365-8486.
