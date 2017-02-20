NEWS

Victim pistol-whipped during attempted robbery in East Oak Lane

A man is hospitalized after a frightening attempted robbery in East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

A man is hospitalized after a frightening robbery attempt in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened in the 6600 block of North 6th Street at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 19-year-old victim parked in front of his house and was getting out of his car when a man with a gun walked up to him.

There was a struggle, the gun went off, and the suspect hit the victim in the head with the gun.

The suspect finally ran off.

The victim is in stable condition.

It is unclear if anything was taken.

