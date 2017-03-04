Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming

Philadelphia police are talking to a man who was shot and wounded overnight, but have turned up no evidence of the crime.The victim, a man in his 20s, told police he was shot in the stomach in the 2100 block of Scattergood Street in Wissinoming around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.The man managed to get to the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of Harbison Avenue.Someone there drove him to Hahnemann University Hospital and dropped him off.The man is said to be in serious condition.After checking out the man's story, police say they turned up no evidence of a shooting on Scattergood Street.An investigation into who shot the man and why continues.------