NEWS

Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming

EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim told police he was shot in the stomach in the 2100 block of Scattergood Street in Wissinoming around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. (WPVI)

WISSINOMING (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are talking to a man who was shot and wounded overnight, but have turned up no evidence of the crime.

The victim, a man in his 20s, told police he was shot in the stomach in the 2100 block of Scattergood Street in Wissinoming around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man managed to get to the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of Harbison Avenue.

Someone there drove him to Hahnemann University Hospital and dropped him off.

The man is said to be in serious condition.

After checking out the man's story, police say they turned up no evidence of a shooting on Scattergood Street.

An investigation into who shot the man and why continues.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Clinton spotted reading about Pence's use of personal email
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
More News
Top Stories
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold!
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Show More
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
More News
Top Video
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
More Video