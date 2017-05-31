NEWS

Umm, that's not suppose to be there: Alligator found in bottom of Florida pool

Ken Rosato reporting

SARASOTA, Florida
When a Florida family decided to take a dive in their backyard pool, an unexpected -- and quite large -- guest decided to ruin the plans.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office were called to a home after an eight-foot alligator was found at the bottom of the pool.

Wildlife officials called a trapper who removed the gator.

"Because no two days on patrol are ever the same," Sarasota County deputies wrote on Facebook.

Oh, the joys of Memorial Day weekend in Florida.
