An armed robber was tackled by a bystander during the holdup of a Wawa store in Sicklerville, New Jersey.It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the store along Cross Keys Road.A suspect with a gun and a mask stormed inside and ordered all employees to the ground.But before the suspect could reach the register, police say a good Samaritan tackled him."The guy is a true hero in my eyes. We have young ladies at the Wawa working an overnight shift and I'm sure they were scared to death," said Chief George Smith.A fight spilled out of the store into the parking lot. The would-be robber pistol whipped the victim in an attempt to escape, but was not successful.Daryl, the good Samaritan - who didn't want to release his last name - described some of the frightening moments."He focused on her, put the gun to the back of her head, told her to 'get up, open the register, open the register now," he said. "I don't advise anyone to do what I did, but by the same token you have to look out for your community."Daryl says the entire time he never thought about this safety, but instead thought about the employees and the fear in their eyes.He knew he had to act."The Lord put me in that store for a reason at that time, and it just so happened it was for that purpose, to break up this robbery and save somebody if possible," he said.Daryl and the suspect, identified as Alexander Ray, fought until police arrived.The outside cameras didn't catch the scuffle as it moved into the parking lot.Police responded to the scene and within minutes arrested the suspect."He hit me a couple of times with the pistol but again, I will take the bumps and bruises if it means I was able to save somebody's life, or what whatever the case may be. I will take a few little lumps and bumps," said Daryl.Police recovered the handgun used in the crime and discovered it was not loaded.Meanwhile, the suspect is in the hospital recovering from his injuries. When he's released he will face a long list of charges.