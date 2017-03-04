NEWS

Video captures massive North Jersey fire; child killed, man hurt

EMBED </>More News Videos

The six-alarm fire ripped through homes and a church in Union City, NJ starting around 1 a.m. Saturday. (WPVI)

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A child was killed and a man seriously hurt in an overnight fire in northern New Jersey.

The six-alarm fire ripped through homes and a church in Union City starting around 1 a.m. Saturday.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch RAW VIDEO of firefighters battling the 6-alarm blaze that consumed a church and several homes in Union, N.J.



Video from the scene showed firefighters battling intense heat and smoke as they worked to douse the flames.

Officials say the fire began at a home on Summit Avenue and the wind sent embers to a nearby church, Sts. Joseph and Michael parish at Central Avenue and 14th Street, and surrounding areas.

Consumed by flames, the church steeple collapsed onto the street below. Power lines also were down in the area.



The fire started a block away in two 3-story frame houses at Summit Avenue and 14th Street.

Officials say the child who died was in one of those homes.

The fire was placed under control later Saturday morning, but firefighters remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

Police advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

------
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firen.j. newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
More News
Top Stories
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold!
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Show More
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
More News
Top Video
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Shelter Me: PAWSibilities Animal Rescue
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
More Video